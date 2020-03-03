PM Modi reveals reason for 'giving up' social media. Twist inside

Image Source : FILE PM Modi reveals reason for 'giving up' social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally revealed why is he "giving up" his social media profiles. After setting off a buzz of speculations with his tweet late Monday, the prime minister Tuesday said he was only "giving away" his social media accounts for a day on International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8. He said it is for "women whose life and work inspire us". Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs, the prime minister said in his tweet, adding that the selected entries will get a chance to take over Modi's social media accounts and share their thoughts and ideas with the world on International Women's Day.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

"Your chance to take over @narendramodi's social media accounts for a day! Are you a woman whose life and work can inspire the world? Do you know inspiring women who have made a difference in their spheres of life? Tweet or post it on Twitter/FB/Instagram using #SheInspiresUs. You can also shoot a video and post it on YouTube using #SheInspiresUs. Select entries get a chance to take over @narendramodi's social media accounts and share their thoughts and ideas with the world," the photo posted with his tweet read.

Earlier on Monday, Modi had said in a tweet that he was "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. This was seen as a very cryptic message since the end of the message read, "Will keep you posted."

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Soon after his tweet, people began guessing the reason behind this move. Users flooded Twitter with messages asking the prime minister to not go ahead with the decision.

