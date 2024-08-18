Govt holds high-level meeting on monkeypox preparedness review

Follow us on Image Source : ANI(FILE) Principal Secy PK Mishra

Mpox outbreak: The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr P K Mishra on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the country's preparedness for Mpox and the related public health measures under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been closely observing the situation following its declaration as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the official statement, during the high-level meeting, it was reported that there are currently no cases of Mpox in the country. Based on the present assessment, the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is considered low.

It may be noted that the WHO has again declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on August 14, in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

What was Principal Secretary informed at meeting?

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister was informed that Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between 2-4 weeks. Patients with Mpox typically recover with supportive medical care and management. Transmission of Mpox occurs primarily through prolonged and close contact with an infected individual. It largely happens through sexual contact, direct contact with the body or lesion fluids of the patient, or through contaminated clothing or linen of an infected person.

State-level health authorities, including units of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in the States and at Ports of Entry, have been sensitised in this regard.

Steps taken in last one week

It was informed by the Health Secretary that the following steps have already been taken in the last one week:

A meeting of experts was convened by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on August 12, 2024 to assess the risk for India.

A Communicable Disease (CD) Alert on Mpox issued earlier by the NCDC is being updated to capture the newer developments.

Sensitization of the health teams at International Airports (Ports of Entry) has been undertaken.

What PMO advised?

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister directed that surveillance be enhanced and effective measures be taken for prompt detection of cases. He further directed that the testing laboratories network should be geared up for early diagnosis. Presently 32 labs are equipped for testing.

Mishra directed that the protocols for prevention and treatment of the disease may be disseminated on a large scale. He further emphasised an awareness campaign amongst the healthcare providers regarding the signs and symptoms of the disease and the need for timely notification to the surveillance system.

The meeting was attended by Dr. V.K. Paul, Member of NITI Aayog; Apurva Chandra, Secretary (Health & Family Welfare); Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary (Health Research); Krishna S. Vatsa, Member Secretary (National Disaster Management Authority); Sanjay Jaju, Secretary (Information & Broadcasting); and Govind Mohan, Home Secretary designate, along with officers from other ministries.

