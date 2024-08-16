Friday, August 16, 2024
     
Pakistan reports three cases of new Mpox virus in 2024, China to screen arrivals: Report

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the recent outbreak of the disease as a public health emergency of international concern after a new variant of the virus has been identified.

Mpox outbreaks: In an alarming development, Pakistan has detected three patients with the mpox virus linked to the deadly outbreak in Congo, according to the health department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday. The viral infection was detected in the patients on their arrival from the United Arab Emirates, the department said, shortly after a case was found in Sweden on Thursday.

The reports came days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the recent outbreak of the disease as a public health emergency of international concern after a new variant of the virus has been identified. Pakistan has had cases of mpox previously and it was not immediately clear which variant was detected in the patients.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

