PM Modi, President Murmu greet nation on Diwali: 'May spirit of positivity prevail all around us' Diwali 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu has greeted the nation on Diwali , expressing hopes that the festival of lights will bring positivity to everyone's life.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that the festival of lights will 'illuminate' the lives of the countrymen with 'harmony' and 'happiness'.

"Greetings on the occasion of Diwali," he posted on X (previously Twitter). "May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us."

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes to the people of India and the world on Diwali, saying this festival allows everyone to help and support the 'deprived and the needy', bringing joy in their lives. In her message on X, she also urged people to celebrate Diwali "safely, responsibly and in an environment-friendly manner".

"Diwali, one of India's most popular festivals, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm," she said. "The festival symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Celebrated across the country with immense fervour, the auspicious occasion of Diwali gives the message of mutual affection and brotherhood. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also greeted the country on Diwali, saying he prays to Lord Ram for the prosperity of everyone.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said: "Wishing everyone a very happy and joyful Diwali. May the festival of lights bring peace, prosperity, and happiness in everyone’s lives."

Extending his greetings to the nation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Diwali is a festival that represents "sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth". In his message on X, he said that Diwali is not just a ritual of lighting lamps but a beacon of hope in soul and pulse in harmony.

"May the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki illuminate not only our homes but also our hearts, and may the lamp of faith, enthusiasm, and zeal be kindled in everyone's life--this is my prayer. Jai Jai Siyaram!" he said in Hindi.

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated in India on Monday.