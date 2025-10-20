Delhi AQI worsens, deteriorates to 'severe' category in some parts; GRAP-2 curbs kick in Delhi AQI: Though the overall air quality index stood at 333 in city-state on Monday morning, it deteriorated to the 'sever' category in some parts. According to real-time monitoring site World Air Quality Index project (AQICN), the AQI in Anand Vihar was 464 on Monday.

New Delhi:

The air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday in Delhi and its surrounding areas, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which said that the overall AQI in the national capital stood at 333 in the morning of Diwali.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', between 51 and 100 is 'satisfactory, between 101 and 200 is 'moderate', between 201 and 300 is 'poor', between 301 and 400 is 'very poor', and between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.

Though the overall air quality index stood at 333 in city-state on Monday morning, it deteriorated to the 'sever' category in some parts. According to real-time monitoring site World Air Quality Index project (AQICN), the AQI in Anand Vihar was 464 on Monday morning. It was also recorded in the 'severe' category near Rohini and the Satyawati College where it stood at 403 and 432, respectively.

Near the ITO, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Burari Crossing, Parparga and ITI Shahdra, the AQI stood at 287, 276, 266, 252 and 247, respectively, as per the AQICN.

GRAP 2 kicks in

With the AQI deteriorating in Delhi, the Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) across the NCR region on Sunday evening. "The AQI of Delhi has shown an increasing trend since morning and has been recorded as 296 at 4 pm and 302 at 7 pm," the CAQM statement read.

Under Stage II of GRAP, several curbs and intensified actions include daily mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads, preferably before peak traffic hours, to control dust. Construction and demolition sites face intensified inspections to ensure strict enforcement of dust control measures.

To promote cleaner mobility, the GRAP Stage II mandates augmentation of public transport services through additional CNG and electric buses and increased frequency of metro services, along with differential fare rates to encourage off-peak travel. Resident welfare associations (RWAs) are required to provide electric heaters to staff such as guards, gardeners and sanitation workers to prevent open burning of biomass and solid waste during winters.

Entry of inter-state buses into Delhi is restricted to those running on CNG, EVs or BS-VI diesel, excluding tourist buses operating under all-India permits.

(With PTI inputs)