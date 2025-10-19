'After 500 years of darkness, Ayodhya's light of truth shines bright,' says Yogi Adityanath | Video Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the unwavering commitment since 1949 to establish the Ram temple at Ayodhya, despite historical and political challenges.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing the nation during the grand Deepotsav 2025 celebrations in Ayodhya, said, “When we celebrated the first Deepotsav in 2017, our only aim was to show the world how Ayodhya welcomed Lord Ram when the entire world was facing darkness.” He further added, “Today, lakhs of diyas illuminate Ayodhya as a symbol of the victory of faith after centuries of struggle. Every diya reminds us that truth can be troubled but never defeated.”

UP CM leads the grand Deepotsav festivities in Ayodhya

The holy city of Ayodhya is ablaze with devotion as it prepares for the ninth edition of its annual Deepotsav festival on the banks of the River Saryu. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the celebrations at Ram ki Paidi, performing the aarti of artists dressed as Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman, and ceremoniously pulling the chariot or ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ carrying these divine representations.

From modest beginnings in 2017 to aspectacular festival

Reflecting on the early days of Deepotsav, CM Yogi recalled how in 2017 the festival struggled with limited diyas — only 51,000 clay lamps were collected from across Uttar Pradesh. Now, the city lights up with over 26 lakh diyas, symbolizing the triumph of light and faith over darkness and despair after 500 years of struggle.

A celebration of faith, history and victory

CM Yogi highlighted the political and historical significance of Ayodhya and the Ram temple movement, condemning past political parties for their stance and actions against Ram devotees. He emphasised the transformation under his government from Faizabad to the revered Ayodhya Dham, marking a new era of pride and spiritual resurgence.

Unwavering resolve for Ram Temple since 1949

CM Yogi emphasized the long-standing determination behind the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, stating, "Since 1949, there has been just one resolution – 'Ram Lalla Hum aayenge, Mandir wahin banayenge.' For centuries, foreign invaders tried to destroy our places of faith and demean us, but our faith remained determined. In 1947, when we gained freedom, every citizen wished to erase all symbols of slavery and be free politically and culturally, yet Ayodhya was ignored. In 1949, when devotees wanted to bring Lord Ram to his rightful place, they were denied. But the resolution remained firm."

Political opposition and faith under trial

Addressing the challenges faced during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Yogi Adityanath said, "While celebrating Deepotsav, we must not forget that during the movement, Congress claimed in court that Lord Ram is a myth, and the Samajwadi Party-led government fired bullets at devotees of Lord Ram. These are the same people who offer 'sajda' at Babar’s grave but refused to participate in the Ram temple pran pratistha ceremony when invited."

Deepotsav: A cultural Phenomenon and tourism booster

The festival has grown beyond religious significance into a major cultural event, attracting lakhs of pilgrims and tourists. The Uttar Pradesh government is promoting Deepotsav as a flagship event, showcasing Ayodhya’s spiritual heritage on a global stage. The festival’s success has even inspired Delhi to host its own Deepotsav, lighting 1.51 lakh diyas at Kartavya Path.

Economic impact and tourism growth

Deepotsav not only strengthens faith and cultural identity but also drives local economic growth by drawing tourists, which benefits businesses and hospitality sectors in the region. This aligns with the government’s vision to position Ayodhya as a global heritage and spiritual tourism hub.

Aiming for Guinness World Record

This year, Deepotsav 2025 aims to set a new Guinness World Record for the most diyas lit simultaneously. As millions of lamps glow along the River Saryu, the festival stands as a beacon of hope, unity, and cultural pride.

UP CM's message to the nation

In his message, CM Yogi extended his best wishes to the people on Deepotsav and welcomed saints, guests, and devotees to the celebrations, underscoring Ayodhya’s unique place as the city where Dharma took human form.

Deepotsav 2025 promises to be a historic and illuminating event, celebrating the victory of good over evil and reinforcing Ayodhya’s role as a center of faith, culture, and heritage tourism for India and the world.