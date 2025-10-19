Green crackers this Diwali: Supreme Court’s rules on timing, QR codes, and police checks | Explained With Diwali just a day away, Delhi’s air quality remains very poor. The Supreme Court has lifted the ban on green crackers for a limited time, but their sale and use will be strictly controlled.

New Delhi:

Delhi recorded "very poor" air quality for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching above 300. The air quality has been worsening over the past few days, with readings of 254 and 245 reported earlier. Experts warn that pollution levels could reach “severe” by Tuesday due to weather conditions and the use of firecrackers during Diwali.

Supreme Court allows green crackers on a trial basis

The Supreme Court has removed the ban on firecrackers but only permits the sale and bursting of green crackers that are approved by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). This decision is on a test basis and subject to strict monitoring to protect the environment.

Which firecrackers are allowed?

Only NEERI-approved green firecrackers with QR codes will be allowed for sale and use in Delhi-NCR. Traditional 'ladi' firecrackers are banned. Police have promised strict enforcement against the sale or use of unapproved crackers.

Strict time limits for firecrackers use

Green crackers can be burst only till 20. On October 19 and 20, the allowed timings are from 6 am to 7 am and then from 8 pm to 10 pm. Outside these times, firecracker use is prohibited. Authorities have issued 168 temporary licenses for the sale of green crackers at designated locations. Retailers must apply for licenses, which the Delhi Police will process quickly.

After Diwali, unsold crackers must be returned or safely disposed of within two days. Shops selling banned crackers will face closure and loss of license. Multiple agencies, led by Delhi Police, will conduct intensive foot patrols to ensure only NEERI and PESO-approved green crackers with QR codes are sold and used. Police stations will keep a close watch, especially in areas known for violations.

The police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards the sale or use of banned crackers. Additional staff will patrol markets and residential areas to stop any illegal activity and take immediate action against offenders.