PM Modi posts soulful bhajan by Pandit Jasraj as Navratri begins, invites citizens to share their renditions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday marked the beginning of Sharadiya Navratri by sharing a devotional bhajan sung by legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj. In his message, the Prime Minister highlighted the spiritual essence of music during the festive season and invited people to share their favourite bhajans with him. "Navratri is about pure devotion. So many people have encapsulated this devotion through music. Sharing one such soulful rendition by Pandit Jasraj ji," PM Modi posted on X.

PM invites bhajan renditions from citizens

Encouraging public participation, the Prime Minister asked people to send him their own bhajan renditions or share their favourites. "If you have sung a Bhajan or have a favourite one, please share it with me. I will be posting some of them in the coming days," he added.

Navratri greetings from the Prime Minister

Extending his wishes to the nation on the first day of Navratri, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to all of you for Navratri. May this holy festival, full of devotion, courage and determination, bring new strength and new faith in everyone's life. Jai Mata Di!" he wrote.

In another post, he specifically remembered Maa Shailputri, whose worship takes place on the first day of the nine-day festival. "Today, during Navratri, is a special day for the worship and rituals of Maa Shailputri. My wish is that, with the Mother's affection and blessings, everyone's life may be filled with good fortune and good health," he added.

Devotees throng temples as festival begins

September 22 marked the beginning of Sharadiya Navratri across India. In Delhi, devotees visited temples early in the morning to offer prayers to Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival, celebrated in the lunar month of Ashwin, is observed with devotion, rituals, and cultural events that honour the divine feminine energy.

Navratri 2025

It should be noted here that Shardiya Navratri 2025 has begun on Monday. Across India, devotees welcome the festival with prayers, fasting, and the sacred ritual of Ghatasthapana. The first day, known as Pratipada, is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas, who symbolises purity and strength. Navratri is not just about rituals, but also about sharing joy. People send first-day wishes, greetings, and images to their loved ones, while dressing in the colour of the day and offering bhog to the goddess.

