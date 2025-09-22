First day of Navratri 2025: The colour, its significance and what to wear Navratri 2025 begins on 22 September with Maa Shailputri Puja. The first colour of Navratri is White. Know its meaning, what to wear and puja significance.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins on September 22 (Monday). The first day, also known as Pratipada, is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas. Each day of Navratri has a special colour, and devotees follow it while dressing, offering flowers, and performing rituals.

For Day 1 of Navratri 2025, the first colour is White. The colour symbolises peace, purity, and new beginnings. Devotees are encouraged to wear white on this day and also offer white flowers to Maa Shailputri during puja.

Let’s know the complete details about Navratri first day colour, its significance, and what to wear.

What is the first colour of Navratri 2025?

The first day colour of Navratri 2025 is White. This colour is associated with calmness, serenity, and positivity. Wearing white on the first day is believed to invite peace into one’s home and life while worshipping Maa Shailputri.

Why is White the first day Navratri colour?

White is chosen as the first day colour because it represents purity and innocence. It is also linked to the Moon, which governs Maa Shailputri. Offering white flowers and wearing white attire is said to remove negativity and attract divine blessings.

Which colour to wear on the first day of Navratri 2025?

Devotees should wear white outfits on Day 1. Popular choices include:

White sarees with silver or pastel borders

White kurtis with ethnic embroidery

White lehenga or salwar suit for festive gatherings

White accessories like bangles, dupattas, or scarves

Navratri Day 1 Goddess and Puja Significance

Mata name: Maa Shailputri

Maa Shailputri Puja offering (bhog): Desi Ghee

Desi Ghee Favourite flower: Jasmine

Jasmine Mantra: “Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥”

“Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥” Colour to wear: White

Devotees also offer white flowers and wear white clothing during Shailputri Puja to align with the auspicious vibrations of the day.

Navratri 2025 colours

Navratri Day Date (2025) Goddess Worshipped Colour of the Day Symbolism Day 1 (Pratipada) 22 September Maa Shailputri White Peace & purity Day 2 (Dwitiya) 23 September Maa Brahmacharini Red Passion & devotion Day 3 (Tritiya) 24 September Maa Chandraghanta Royal Blue Strength & calm Day 4 (Chaturthi) 25 September Maa Kushmanda Yellow Joy & energy Day 5 (Panchami) 26 September Maa Skandamata Green Growth & prosperity Day 6 (Shashthi) 27 September Maa Katyayani Grey Balance & wisdom Day 7 (Saptami) 28 September Maa Kalaratri Orange Power & courage Day 8 (Ashtami) 29 September Maa Mahagauri Peacock Green Beauty & compassion Day 9 (Navami) 30 September Maa Siddhidatri Pink Love & harmony

The first colour of Navratri 2025 is White. On September 22, devotees worship Maa Shailputri, wear white clothes, offer jasmine flowers, and prepare desi ghee as bhog. Following the Navratri colour of the day not only enhances devotion but also connects worshippers to the deeper symbolism of the festival.