First day of Navratri 2025: The colour, its significance and what to wear

Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins on September 22 (Monday). The first day, also known as Pratipada, is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas. Each day of Navratri has a special colour, and devotees follow it while dressing, offering flowers, and performing rituals.
For Day 1 of Navratri 2025, the first colour is White. The colour symbolises peace, purity, and new beginnings. Devotees are encouraged to wear white on this day and also offer white flowers to Maa Shailputri during puja.
Let’s know the complete details about Navratri first day colour, its significance, and what to wear.
Also Read: Navratri 2025 first day: Shailputri Puja, Sthapana muhurat, colour, bhog, mantra
What is the first colour of Navratri 2025?
The first day colour of Navratri 2025 is White. This colour is associated with calmness, serenity, and positivity. Wearing white on the first day is believed to invite peace into one’s home and life while worshipping Maa Shailputri.
Why is White the first day Navratri colour?
White is chosen as the first day colour because it represents purity and innocence. It is also linked to the Moon, which governs Maa Shailputri. Offering white flowers and wearing white attire is said to remove negativity and attract divine blessings.
Which colour to wear on the first day of Navratri 2025?
Devotees should wear white outfits on Day 1. Popular choices include:
- White sarees with silver or pastel borders
- White kurtis with ethnic embroidery
- White lehenga or salwar suit for festive gatherings
- White accessories like bangles, dupattas, or scarves
Navratri Day 1 Goddess and Puja Significance
- Mata name: Maa Shailputri
- Puja offering (bhog): Desi Ghee
- Favourite flower: Jasmine
- Mantra: “Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥”
- Colour to wear: White
Devotees also offer white flowers and wear white clothing during Shailputri Puja to align with the auspicious vibrations of the day.
Navratri 2025 colours
|Navratri Day
|Date (2025)
|Goddess Worshipped
|Colour of the Day
|Symbolism
|Day 1 (Pratipada)
|22 September
|Maa Shailputri
|White
|Peace & purity
|Day 2 (Dwitiya)
|23 September
|Maa Brahmacharini
|Red
|Passion & devotion
|Day 3 (Tritiya)
|24 September
|Maa Chandraghanta
|Royal Blue
|Strength & calm
|Day 4 (Chaturthi)
|25 September
|Maa Kushmanda
|Yellow
|Joy & energy
|Day 5 (Panchami)
|26 September
|Maa Skandamata
|Green
|Growth & prosperity
|Day 6 (Shashthi)
|27 September
|Maa Katyayani
|Grey
|Balance & wisdom
|Day 7 (Saptami)
|28 September
|Maa Kalaratri
|Orange
|Power & courage
|Day 8 (Ashtami)
|29 September
|Maa Mahagauri
|Peacock Green
|Beauty & compassion
|Day 9 (Navami)
|30 September
|Maa Siddhidatri
|Pink
|Love & harmony
The first colour of Navratri 2025 is White. On September 22, devotees worship Maa Shailputri, wear white clothes, offer jasmine flowers, and prepare desi ghee as bhog. Following the Navratri colour of the day not only enhances devotion but also connects worshippers to the deeper symbolism of the festival.