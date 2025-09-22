Navratri 2025: Devotees throng temples across India as nine-day festival begins | Videos Navratri 2025: The nine-day festival, dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga, draws large numbers of devotees each year.

New Delhi:

As the festival of Sharadiya Navratri commenced today, devotees thronged temples across the country to offer prayers to Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The nine-day festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga, witnesses massive participation each year, with temples across the country illuminated and filled with devotional fervor.

Devotees throng temples across India

In Delhi, large gatherings were witnessed at Kalkaji Temple and Jhandewalan Temple, while devotees also flocked to the Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur.

The Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai witnessed the sacred Kakad Aarti ceremony, marking the commencement of the nine-day festivities.

In Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, thousands of devotees thronged the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda. The Baglamukhi Temple is considered a major shrine of the Goddess, with legends suggesting that the Pandavas prayed here during the Mahabharata era, adding to its spiritual significance.

Navratri 2025

Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion, colours, and joy across India. The nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, also known as Navdurga. Devotees observe fasts, perform puja, and participate in cultural festivities like garba, dandiya nights, and Durga Puja pandals.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

This year, Shardiya Navratri begins today (Monday) with the sacred ritual of Ghatasthapana and worship of Maa Shailputri, the first form of Navdurga. Devotees across India are observing vrat, setting up the kalash during the shubh muhurat, and offering prayers to seek blessings of strength and purity. The festival will conclude with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 2, 2025.

