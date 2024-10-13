PM Modi pays surprise visit to Bharat Mandapam, inspects GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 13) visited PM Gati Shakti set up at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, on the third anniversary of the launch of the initiative. The Anubhuti Kendra showcases the key features, achievements and milestones of PM GatiShakti, according to the officials. The Prime Minister lauded the strides made in planning and execution of projects across the country due to the impact of the project. He also hailed its adoption across sectors.

“Using the National Master Plan, 156 Infrastructure Gaps relating to first and last mile connectivity issues of major sectors of the economy, such as, Coal, Steel, Fertilizer, Ports, Food and Public Distribution, etc., have also been identified by concerned Ministries and Departments. With digital surveys, project preparation is now faster and more accurate. The Ministry of Railways has planned over 400 railway projects in just a year and 27,000 km of railway lines,” the officials said.

The Network Planning Group (NPG) is synchronizing efforts across ministries to ensure cohesive infrastructure development. With 81 NPG meetings held, 213 projects worth Rs 15.48 lakh crore have been evaluated, they added.

45 lakh PVTGs (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) (11 lakh households) have been mapped in 29,000 habitations using a mobile app linked to over 1,500 GIS data layers.

The officials said that the PM GatiShakti is helping in effectively planning the locations of Anganwadi Centres. “It is helping focus on Anganwadi Centres with greater nutritional requirements. More than 10 lakh Anganwadi Centres have been mapped on the National Master Plan,” they said.

It has also been used to identify prominent industries in districts to impart district-specific skill courses by schools. PM Shri Schools have been mapped in PM GatiShakti portal to identify other schools nearby based on geospatial information to anchor other schools nearby.

The PM GatiShakti framework has been presented at various international platforms for promoting international collaboration. International collaborations are being promoted and MoU on knowledge sharing in progress with Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

PM also visited the ODOP Anubhuti Kendra and appreciated the strides made by the ODOP initiative in helping in selection, branding and promotion of products of various districts across the nation.

