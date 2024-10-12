Dussehra 2024: President Murmu, PM Modi attend Vijayadashami celebrations in Delhi | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV President Murmu, PM Modi attend Vijayadashami celebrations

Vijayadashami is being celebrated across the country with fervour and bliss on Saturday (October 12), to take part in which, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached an event organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee at at the Madhav Das Park in Delhi.

President Murmu and PM Modi applied 'tilak' on the forehead of the artists enacting the roles of Lord Ram, Lakshman at the Park.

Dussehra 2024

Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.

The festival of Vijayadashami is celebrated almost in every part of the country, and there are several tales associated with it, the most popular being the defeat of the Ravana by Lord Rama, one of the most revered god figures in India. The festival also starts the preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.