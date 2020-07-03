Our country will never bow down to any world power: PM Modi tells soldiers injured in Galwan clash

Image Source : ANI PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan clash, in Leh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met soldiers who suffered injuries during a clash with Chinese troops, in Leh. Boosting the morale of the security forces, the prime minister said India will never bow down to any world power. "Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world, and I am able to say this because of braves like you. I pay respects to you as well as the mothers who gave birth to braves like you," the prime minister said during an interaction with the injured soldiers.

"The braves who left us, they didn’t depart without a reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations. A message has gone to the world about the valour shown by you braves. The way you stood up to the powers, the world wishes to know who are these braves? What is their training? What is their sacrifice? World is analysing your bravery, he told the soldiers.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks. The tension escalated manifold after the 20 soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

Earlier today, prime minister made a surprise visit to Ladakh and addressed the troops. He said the era of expansionism is over and that India's enemies have seen the "fire and fury" of its armed forces. Modi paid glowing tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes and said tales of the bravery and valour of the armed forces are echoing in every part of the country.

