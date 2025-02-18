PM Modi meets former UK PM Rishi Sunak and his family, calls him 'great friend of India' Rishi Sunak in India: Sunak, who is in India for the last few days, also visited the Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, and Jaipur Lit Fest.

Rishi Sunak in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 18) met former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family. He shared pictures from the meeting and called it a delightful encounter.

Sunak was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty, their daughters Krishna and Anoushka and his mother-in-law and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy.

'Great friend of India'

In an X post PM Modi said, "It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects."

The Prime Minister said that Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties. "Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties," he added.

Earlier in the day, Sunak and his family had visited Parliament House in New Delhi where they were welcomed by Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

Rishi Sunak meets Nirmala Sitharaman

Sunak also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and both leaders discussed potential new avenues to strengthen market-based financial ties and drive economic growth.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met with Mr. @RishiSunak, United Kingdom's ex-PM and Member of Parliament, in New Delhi, today," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Both leaders discussed potential new avenues to strengthen market-based financial ties and drive economic growth, it said. "FM Smt. @nsitharaman stressed on the importance of leveraging the Commonwealth for bringing issues of mutual interest on the #G7 agenda for the benefit of the #GlobalSouth," it said.

