India, Qatar elevate bilateral ties with strategic partnership, $10 billion investment, expanded cooperation India and Qatar have established a strategic partnership, strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, energy, security, and cultural exchanges. Qatar pledged a $10 billion investment in India as both nations seek to double trade by 2030 and boost financial and tech ties.

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties, India and Qatar have established a Strategic Partnership, reaffirming their commitment to cooperation across diverse sectors. The announcement came during the State Visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to India on February 17-18, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit, marked by high-level discussions and ceremonial receptions, further cemented the historical and economic ties between the two nations.

A grand welcome and high-level talks

Upon his arrival, the Amir was received with full state honours at Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian government hosted a banquet in his honour, reflecting the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held extensive bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, where they discussed trade, investment, security, energy, and cultural exchanges. The leaders welcomed the signing of the ‘Agreement on the Establishment of Bilateral Strategic Partnership,’ which aims to institutionalize and expand cooperation across various domains.

Boosting economic cooperation and investments

Trade and commerce remain at the core of India-Qatar relations. The two sides agreed to elevate the existing Joint Working Group on Trade and Commerce into a Joint Commission, co-chaired by their respective Ministers of Commerce and Industry, to oversee economic collaboration.

Both nations set an ambitious target to double bilateral trade by 2030 and agreed to explore a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Qatar's commitment to investing USD 10 billion in India's infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing sectors was a major highlight.

Additionally, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will open an office in India, fostering deeper financial collaboration. Both nations lauded the progress of the Joint Task Force on Investments, which met in June 2024 to explore new avenues for economic growth.

Financial and technological advancements

To enhance financial cooperation, the nations signed a revised Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. They also celebrated the operationalization of India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in Qatar National Bank’s (QNB) Point of Sales, with a commitment to rolling out nationwide UPI acceptance in Qatar. QNB’s planned expansion in India, including setting up an office in GIFT City, was welcomed.

Energy, security, and cultural cooperation

Energy collaboration remains a key pillar of bilateral relations. Both sides agreed to promote trade and investment in energy infrastructure while ensuring regular stakeholder meetings. Security cooperation also received a boost, with agreements on intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, anti-money laundering measures, and counterterrorism.

In cultural and educational domains, the two nations announced the celebration of the India-Qatar Year of Culture, Friendship, and Sports. Enhanced cooperation in higher education, student exchanges, and research collaborations were also emphasized.

People-to-people ties and labour cooperation

Recognising the role of the Indian diaspora in Qatar’s progress, the Qatari leadership expressed deep appreciation for their contributions. India extended e-visa facilities to Qatari nationals, while both sides agreed to hold regular Joint Working Group meetings to ensure the well-being of expatriate workers.

Global and regional collaboration

India and Qatar reaffirmed their commitment to UN reforms and multilateral cooperation. They exchanged views on regional security, particularly in the Middle East, and underscored the importance of diplomatic solutions for global conflicts. Qatar reiterated its support for India's growing engagement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), facilitating the India-GCC Strategic Dialogue.

A promising future

The signing of multiple agreements, including MoUs on youth and sports cooperation, financial collaboration, investment promotion, and business partnerships, highlights the growing depth of India-Qatar relations. As the Amir concluded his visit, he expressed gratitude for India's warm hospitality, emphasising the importance of continued collaboration for mutual growth and regional stability.

The visit has set the stage for a new era of strategic engagement, paving the way for greater economic, cultural, and political synergy between India and Qatar.