Rahul Gandhi shares dissent note he presented to PM Modi and Amit Shah regarding appointment of CEC The Selection Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi and Gyanesh Kumar was selected as the new Chief Election Commissioner. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was also the member of the committee who presented a dissent note in the meeting.

A day after the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commissioner, Lok Sabha LoP and the member of the Selection Committee for appointing Election Commission, Rahul Gandhi shared a dissent note which he presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the committee meeting.

In a post on X, LoP Gandhi said, "During the meeting of the committee to select the next Election Commissioner, I presented a dissent note to the PM and HM, that stated: The most fundamental aspect of an independent Election Commission free from executive interference is the process of choosing the Election Commissioner and Chief Election Commissioner."

He further highlighted the commission of CJI from the committee under the new law and said, "By violating the Supreme Court order and removing the Chief Justice of India from the committee, the Modi Government has exacerbated the concerns of hundreds of millions of voters over the integrity of our electoral process."

He further hit out at the PM and HM and said that it was disrespectful of them to hold a midnight meeting to appoint CEC when the process and composition of the committee were due to be heard in the Supreme Court. He said, "As the LoP it is my duty to uphold the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the founding leaders of our nation and hold the government to account. It is both disrespectful and discourteous for the PM and HM to have made a midnight decision to select the new CEC when the very composition of the committee and the process is being challenged in the Supreme Court and is due to be heard in less than forty-eight hours."