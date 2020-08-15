Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli dials PM Modi, conveys Independence Day greetings

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli greeted the government and people of India on the occasion 74th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day received a call from Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Nepal PM greeted the government and people of India on the occasion and conveyed congratulations for India’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in both countries. Prime Minister offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard.

Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister of Nepal for his call and recalled the civilizational and cultural links that India and Nepal share.

ALSO READ | Big companies turning to us: PM Modi gives call for 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'

ALSO READ | Kejriwal hoists national flag at Delhi Secretariat; says pandemic under control in national capital

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage