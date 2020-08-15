Big companies turning to us: PM Modi gives call for 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'

Image Source : ANI PM Modi speaks on Make in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation from Red Fort, as India celebrated its 74th Independence Day today. Speaking on the initiative of 'Make in India', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "we have to move forward with the mantra of Make in India as well as Make for World." Speaking further, the prime minister said, "today, many big companies of the world are turning to India."

About 7,000 projects of different sectors have been identified to bring a new revolution in infrastructure, the prime minister said.

"We have to remove silos and the entire country has to move towards multi-modal connectivity infrastructure," Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday.

About Rs 90,000 crore directly transferred to bank accounts of poor; over 80 crore people provided free food grains, PM Modi said, adding, 7 crore poor families were given free gas cylinders.

