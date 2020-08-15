Kejriwal hoists national flag at Delhi Secretariat; says pandemic under control in national capital

Image Source : ANI Kejriwal hoists national flag at Delhi Secretariat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday spoke at the Delhi Secretariat as India celebrated its 74th Independence Day today. Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal said the day is to remember those who sacrificed themselves at the border for the last 73 years for keeping the nation safe and independent. Referring to the India-China dispute at the border, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "our 20 jawans lost their lives at India-China border." Innumerable soldiers have laid down their lives like this in the last 73 years, Kejriwal added.

Before beginning his address, the Delhi Chief Minister had also unfurled the national flag.

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoists the National Flag at Delhi Secretariat, today on #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/uWQMmbgXRR — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

A video shared on the social media also showed Kejriwal chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Vande Mataram' at the Delhi Secretariat.

#WATCH Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chants 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Vande Mataram' as he begins his address at Delhi Secretariat. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/f3R2nqKNLw — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2020

The Delhi Chief Minister also talked about the coronavirus situation in the national capital and said the pandemic is very much under control. Kejriwal also congratulated the locals of the national capital on being successful in controlling the situation.

"They have done phenomenal work in the past few years. In the last 5 yrs when pollution was increasing everywhere, Delhi was probably the only city where people helped decrease it by 25 per cent," Kejriwal said.

So far 750 COVID-19 patients have received plasma therapy in Delhi, said Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat

"COVID-19 situation has been brought under control in Delhi with efforts of all," Kejriwal said, adding "we will bring Delhi's economy back on track and efforts are being made for this."

Commenting on the re-opening of schools, Chief Minister Kejriwal said "we will not open schools in Delhi unless we are fully convinced."

