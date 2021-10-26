PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5, inaugurate Kedarpuri reconstruction projects

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath on November 5. He will offer prayers and inaugurate the Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth more than Rs 400 crore.

This will be his second visit to Uttarakhand within a month. The Prime Minister had visited the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on October 7 to inaugurate an oxygen plant.

Confirming PM Modi's visit to Kedarnath next month, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said apart from offering prayers at the Himalayan temple, the prime minister is likely to inaugurate the Kedarpuri reconstruction projects, including the rebuilt Samadhi of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

The Prime Minister is also likely to lay foundation stones of the second phase of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects.

Narendra Modi has visited Kedarnath several times since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014. He could not come to Kedarnath last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the pandemic situation relatively under control now there was speculation about his visit to the temple.

The Prime Minister has been closely monitoring the Kedarpuri reconstruction projects. The portals of Kedarnath are scheduled to be closed for winter on November 6 on the occasion of Bhaiyya Dooj.

