PM Modi may join development works in West Bengal via video-conferencing today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to host development programmes, including a Namami Gange meeting and the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train, would be held as planned, an official said. However, he would attend the event via video-conferencing. The major development came as her mother, Heeraben Modi, breathed her last at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday morning.

According to sources, PM Modi has reached Ahmedabad following the death of his mother Heeraben to attend her last rites. It is worth mentioning development projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore are scheduled to be launched by the prime minister in West Bengal. A Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri is also planned to be flagged off.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi and visited the super-speciality hospital to meet his mother. However, he left the state on the same day. As per sources, Prime Minister has reached Ahmedabad following the news of her tragic demise.

Meanwhile, taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi paid tribute to her late mother with a heartwarming message where he called her beloved mother "a selfless karmyogi whose life was committed to values." "Always remember what my mother told me at her 100th birthday that 'work with wisdom and live with purity," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

