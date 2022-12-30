'Work wisely...': PM Modi remembers her mother Heeraba's last life lesson

Follow us on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with her mother, Heeraba Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraba Modi, breathed her last at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday morning. Heeraba(100), also called Hiraben, was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday morning due to some health issues. In a statement, the hospital said she breathed her last at around 3:30 am.

Image Source : INDIATVPress note released by hospital

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi and visited the super-speciality hospital to meet his mother. However, he left the state on the same day. As per sources, Prime Minister has left for Ahmedabad following the news of her tragic demise.

Meanwhile, taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi paid tribute to her late mother with a heartwarming message where he called her beloved mother "a selfless karmyogi whose life was committed to values."

When a son met his beloved mother

Image Source : INDIA TVPM Modi with her mother.

It is worth mentioning Heeraba lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

PM Modi’s mother has publicly accompanied him on only two occasions

In the blog post, PM Modi highlighted the only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly. Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk completing the Ekta Yatra. The second instance was when PM Modi first took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister in 2001.

A life lesson PM Modi’s mother taught him

PM Modi wrote that his mother made him realise that it was possible to be learned without being formally educated. He shared an incident when he wanted to publicly honour all his teachers, including his biggest teacher – his mother. However, his mother declined saying, “See, I am an ordinary person. I may have given birth to you, but you have been taught and brought up by the Almighty.”

PM Modi further added that though his mother did not come to the event, she made sure that he called someone from Jethabhai Joshi Ji’s family – his local teacher, who taught him alphabets. “Her thought process and farsighted thinking have always surprised me,” he said.

