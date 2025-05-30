PM Modi in Kanpur: Operation Sindoor not over yet, any terror attack will get 'karara jawab' PM Modi in Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at length about India's Operation Sindoor and he fight against terrorism after heinaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 15 major development projects in Kanpur, with a total value more than Rs 47,600.

Kanpur:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated India's stance against terrorism once again and that Operation Sindoor is not over yet, and any terror attack against the country will be met with a karara jawab (decisive action).

Addressing a public meeting in UP's Kanpur, PM Modi said India is not afraid of any nuclear bluff and that Pakistan pleaded to us for a ceasefire after its military establishment were left devastated in retaliatory strikes from the Indian Armed Forces.

Watch:

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address in Kanpur: