PM Modi in Kanpur: Operation Sindoor not over yet, any terror attack will get 'karara jawab'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated India's stance against terrorism once again and that Operation Sindoor is not over yet, and any terror attack against the country will be met with a karara jawab (decisive action).
Addressing a public meeting in UP's Kanpur, PM Modi said India is not afraid of any nuclear bluff and that Pakistan pleaded to us for a ceasefire after its military establishment were left devastated in retaliatory strikes from the Indian Armed Forces.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address in Kanpur:
- With Operation Sindoor, the world has also seen the power of India's indigenous weapons and Make in India. Our Indian weapons and the Brahmos missile have entered the enemy's territory and wreaked havoc. Blasts were carried out where the targets were decided.
- Pakistan's game of State and non-state actors is not going to work anymore. If I say in plain Kanpuriya that wherever the enemy is, he will be chased away.
- I would like to reiterate that the enemy who was pleading during Operation Sindoor should not be under any illusion. Operation Sindoor is not over yet.
- The whole world has seen the same Operation Sindoor against our sisters and daughters.
- We destroyed the hideouts of terrorists in Pakistan by entering their homes and going hundreds of miles inside.