PM Modi holds talks with Belgium King Philippe, discusses 'strong' bilateral relations, trade India and Belgium share deep bilateral ties with bilateral trade between both countries reaching USD 15 billion. Belgium was one of the first country to open a mission and India and establish diplomatic ties with New Delhi after independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with King Philippe of Belgium, as he discussed bilateral ties between both the nations, which spanned boosting ties and investment as well as advancing collaboration in innovation and sustainability. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "It was a pleasure to speak with HM King Philippe of Belgium. Appreciated the recent Belgian Economic Mission to India led by HRH Princess Astrid. We discussed deepening our strong bilateral ties, boosting trade & investment, and advancing collaboration in innovation & sustainability."

India, Belgium share close ties

India and Belgium share close ties, which are underpinned by strong mutual interests in trade & investment. Notably, Belgium was one of the first European nations to establish diplomatic ties with India post-independence as it opened a diplomatic mission.

Earlier this month, Princess Astrid of Belgium led an economic mission to India. It was the second such economic mission to India led by Princess Astrid.

Princess Astrid met PM Modi during her visit to India as they agreed to work closely to discover new pathways for cooperation across emerging and high-impact sectors, strengthen economic resilience, foster innovation-led growth, and deepen bilateral cooperation to benefit the people of the two countries.

During the visit, the delegation also visited the Agristo-Masa potato processing facility in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. Agristo would be expanding its operations in India through an additional investment of Rs 750 crores to expand its production facility in Bijnor.

Talks come amidst reports of India's request for Mehul Choksi's extradition

The talks between PM Modi and King Philippe come as Indian authorities have requested their Belgian counterparts to initiate the extradition of Mehul Choksi to India, who is currently in Belgium, according to news agency AP.

Currently, the bilateral trade between India and Belgium stands at USD 15 billion, which makes Brussels India's fifth largest trading partner. There are over 175 Belgian companies present in India with cumulative investments from Belgium amounting to USD 4 billion, according to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).