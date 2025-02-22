PM Modi to hold high-level talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on February 27-28 PM Modi will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Feb 27-28 in New Delhi. The visit marks the first-ever delegation of the entire EU College of Commissioners to India, focusing on trade, technology, climate, and strategic partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her official visit to India on February 27-28, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday. She will be accompanied by the European Union (EU) College of Commissioners, marking the first time the entire commission will visit India together.

Strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership

"This will be President Ursula von der Leyen’s third visit to India. She previously visited in April 2022 for a bilateral meeting and in September 2023 for the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The Prime Minister and President von der Leyen have also met frequently on the sidelines of multilateral summits," the MEA statement noted.

The visit comes as India and the EU enter the third decade of their strategic partnership, which began in 2004. The MEA emphasized that this visit will pave the way for enhanced cooperation across various sectors.

Key meetings and high-level discussions

During the visit, PM Modi and von der Leyen will discuss a wide range of issues aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The visit will include the second ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council.

European Commissioners will hold bilateral meetings with their Indian counterparts.

High-level discussions will focus on trade, investment, climate change, science and technology, digital connectivity, and agriculture.

Shared values and future cooperation

India and the EU share a commitment to democracy and rules-based international multilateralism. Their multifaceted ties span key areas such as economic cooperation, digital transformation, and global security challenges.

The MEA highlighted that the visit is one of the first high-level engagements since the new European Commission’s mandate began in December 2024, following the European Parliament elections in June 2024.

As both sides prepare for high-level talks, the visit is expected to further deepen the India-EU strategic partnership and promote stronger diplomatic and economic cooperation.