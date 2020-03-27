PM Modi shares video of COVID-19 warriors, appeals people to stay wherever they are in country

PM Modi appeals people not to travel amid nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video on his Twitter page to convey a message to all those who are stuck in different parts of the country advising them to stay wherever they are as their movement will put their lives and others at risk. India has so far reported 724 cases of coronavirus including 17 deaths. Meanwhile globally, over 5,30,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have surfaced so far including over 24,000 deaths leading the world into a crisis situation.

In the video shared by PM Modi, it shows a young girl who is writing a letter to his father telling him that she is not missing him, her mother is not missing him and that he should stay wherever he is in the country. The girl alerts her father that if he will move in the current scenario then coronavirus will win this fight, so we have to defeat COVID-19.