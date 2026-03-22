PM Modi becomes India's longest-serving head of govt, overtaking former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi created history on Sunday (March 22) by becoming the longest-serving head of government in India, overtaking former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Chamling held the record with 8,930 days in office as Chief Minister of Sikkim. With 8,931 days now completed, PM Modi has surpassed that mark, counting his combined tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister of India.

The milestone marks a rare achievement in Indian politics, reflecting decades of continuous public service and leadership across both state and national levels.

PM Modi's political journey

Narendra Modi has achieved several milestones over the course of his political career. Modi's political journey is as remarkable as it is enduring. Born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, to a modest family, he once helped his father sell tea at a railway station. Rising through the ranks of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He took over as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and remained in office for over a decade before becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

He continues to hold the distinction of being Gujarat's longest-serving Chief Minister and the Prime Minister with the most prior experience as a Chief Minister. He is also the first Prime Minister born after India's Independence.

Since assuming office in 2014, Modi has led his party to three consecutive victories in the Lok Sabha elections—in 2014, 2019, and 2024—cementing his position as one of the most enduring leaders in India’s democratic history.

The achievement underscores not only political longevity but also sustained public mandate, placing Modi in a unique position in India's governance landscape.

Narendra Modi India's second-longest serving PM

In July 2025, Narendra Modi surpassed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to become the second-longest-serving Prime Minister in consecutive terms. He had completed 4,078 days in office on July 25, 2025. Former PM Indira Gandhi was in the office in an unbroken stint for 4,077 days, from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.

The record for the longest unbroken stint as Prime Minister remains with Jawaharlal Nehru. Notably, PM Modi has matched Nehru in leading his party to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi is also the first non-Congress leader to complete two full terms and be re-elected twice with a clear majority. He is also the first sitting PM since Indira Gandhi in 1971 to return to power with a full majority in consecutive general elections.

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