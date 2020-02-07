Rs 1,500 cr will be given as special developmental package to help Bodos: Modi in Kokrajhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Assam's Kokrajhar to attend celebrations marking the recently-signed Bodo peace accord. Modi's was welcomed by hundreds of Bodo girls who performed the traditional 'Bagurumba' dance.

Modi is addressing a celebratory rally at Jangkritai Fwtar, about 216 km from Guwahati, which will be attended by lakhs of people who started gathering at the venue since early Friday morning.

Key takeaways from Modi's address in Assam's Kokrajhar

Before we came to power, most states in Northeast was under the Armed Forces. After we came to power, most regions of Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are free from AFSPA.

This has helped reduced extremism. Earlier, there were about 1,000 killings in the Northeast due to extremism but today, on an average, the situation is normal and peaceful.

The entire issue of Northeast was serious and we worked on it with a new approach. We understood the aspirations and emotional context of different regions of the Northeast. We conversed with them and made them feel one of our own.

Political parties used to ignore revolts, blockades, and violent protests. They just contained them, but never solved them. This approach had pushed the people of Northeast so far that they had stopped believing in democracy.

Bodo Territorial Council, Assam government and the Central government is now working together and will give 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' will be emboldened.

The government is now trying to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. I want to assure the people of Assam that after the Committee submits its report, the Central government will act on it swiftly.

Under the Accord, Rs 1500 crore will be given as a special developmental package to help the Bodos. Every right, culture, language, and development will be ensured. Their protection will be ensured.

This accord will not only benefit the Bodo people but other societies as well. According to the Accord, BTC's territorial range has been increased and given more power.

The Central government, Assam government and people associated with the Bodo movement have signed an Accord that fulfils all demands and development is our main concern hereon.

I want to tell the entire country that all demands related to this movement have been approved. The issue has been resolved.

We won't allow the darkness of terrorism to return here. No citizen will die of violence anymore in this region. Mothers whose children have returned from the wilderness are blessing me today. So many families have been reconciled.

Today after decades, the road to the development of people and this region has been empowered. I welcome everyone involved in the Bodoland movement to India's mainstream.

Mahatma Gandhi used to say that whatever we gain from walking on Ahimsa is accepted by everyone. A lot of people from Assam have accepted peace, ahimsa, and democracy. They have placed the Indian Constitution at its rightful place.

There were gunfights for decades. The arrival of peace to Assam is a historic moment. It is a great coincidence that it has happened when the entire country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Today, 130 crore Indians are congratulating you and are thanking you for solving this issue. Today is the day to celebrate the culture, heritage and tradition of the region.

The road for permanent peace has opened up only due to your help and willpower. This is a new opportunity and a new dawn for Assam and the entire Northeast to welcome the 21st century.

Today is the day to remember those martyrs who laid down their lives for the country's doing their duty. Today is the day to remember Upendra Nath and Roop Nath Bramha and to pay our respects to them.

At times some leaders talk about beating me with sticks, but I'm saved by the blessings of all mothers of India. I pay my respects and thank all of you. I'm here to instill a new belief in all Assamese people.

Some people say that Modi will be hit with rods, but nothing will happen to a person like me who has the blessings of country's mother.