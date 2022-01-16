PM Modi to deliver 'State of the World' special address at WEF's Davos Agenda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The virtual event will be held from 17th to 21st January 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda on January 17, at 8:30 pm IST via video conferencing.

The virtual event will be held from 17th to 21st January 2022. It will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Kishida Fumio, Japan PM, Ursua von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Scott Morrison, Australian PM, Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia. Naftali Bennett, Israel PM; Xi Jinping, China President among others will attend the event.

This event will witness participation of industry leaders, international organizations &civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today &discuss how to address them.

