West Bengal's tableau rejected from R-Day Parade without assigning any reason: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reconsider the decision as people of the state would be "pained" by the move to exclude West Bengal's tableau from the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Delhi. She expressed shock over the Centre's decision. Banerjee also said that no reason was cited for the tableau's rejection.

"I have been profoundly shocked and hurt by the decision of the Government of India to abruptly exclude the proposed tableau of the Government of West Bengal from the ensuing Republic Day Parade. It is even more baffling for us that the tableau was rejected without assigning any reasons or justifications," Banerjee said in a two-page letter to Modi.

The proposed tableau was set to commemorate the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on his 125th birth anniversary year, the CM said.

"I may like to inform you that all the people of West Bengal are deeply pained by this attitude of the central government. It is shocking to find that the contribution of its valiant freedom fighters finds no place in the nation's ceremony to celebrate the occasion of Republic Day on the 75th year of our Independence. "I urge you to reconsider the decision and include the tableau of freedom fighters from West Bengal in the Republic Day parade on the 75th year of our Independence," Banerjee added.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday also requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to allow the West Bengal tableau to showcase its cultural heritage and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's life and contributions to the country's freedom struggle on Republic Day. The Congress leader termed the rejection as an insult to the people of West Bengal, its cultural heritage and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

In a letter to Defence Minister, Chowdhury said, "I am disappointed and shocked to learn that the Central Government has rejected the proposal of the State Government of West Bengal for tableau showcasing its cultural heritage and Netaji's life and contributions in our Freedom Struggle on Republic Day 2022. This is an insult to the people of West Bengal, its cultural heritage and our great hero Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose."

