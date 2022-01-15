President Kovind, PM Modi, other leaders greet soldiers on Army Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Leaders wish army day greetings to soldiers.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security and the country is grateful for their service. Greeting Army personnel and veterans on Army Day, he said the soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending the border and maintaining peace.

"Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!" Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted soldiers on Army Day and lauded the Indian Army for its bravery, professionalism and invaluable contribution towards national safety.

In a tweet, he said "India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended wishes on Army day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes to the brave soldiers and ex-servicemen of the Indian Army.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

