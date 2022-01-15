Saturday, January 15, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
PM Modi greets soldiers on Army Day

Army Day is celebrated to mark the first Indian general taking over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer in 1949.

New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2022 8:38 IST
PM Modi greets soldiers on Army Day

Highlights

  • India celebrates Army Day with tremendous zeal on January 15 every year
  • Day marks the 1st Indian general taking over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer
  • Lt Gen KM Cariappa succeeded General Francis Butcher in 1949

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted soldiers on Army Day and lauded the Indian Army for its bravery, professionalism and invaluable contribution towards national safety.

In a tweet, he said "India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well."

