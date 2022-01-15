Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi greets soldiers on Army Day

Highlights India celebrates Army Day with tremendous zeal on January 15 every year

Day marks the 1st Indian general taking over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer

Lt Gen KM Cariappa succeeded General Francis Butcher in 1949

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted soldiers on Army Day and lauded the Indian Army for its bravery, professionalism and invaluable contribution towards national safety.

In a tweet, he said "India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well."

Army Day is celebrated to mark the first Indian general taking over the command of the Indian Army from a British officer in 1949.

Also Read | Here's why everyone is talking about Indian Army's new uniform | 10 interesting facts

Also Read | Army Day 2022: A lookback on India's biggest wars post independence ​

Latest India News