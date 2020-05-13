Image Source : INDIA TV PM CARES Fund Trust allocates Rs 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19: Who gets what

A sum of Rs 3,100 crore has been allocated for the ongoing fight against coronavirus in India. Out of the total amount, approximately Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators while Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated for migrant laborers. A sum of Rs 100 crores will be given to support vaccine development.

50,000 VENTILATORS

At least 50,000 'Made in India' ventilators will be purchased from PM CARES Fund at a cost of approximately Rs 2,000 crores, an official release quoting the prime minister's office has said. These ventilators will be provided to government-run COVID hospitals in all States/UTs, for better treatment of the critical COVID-19 cases.

RELIEF MEASURES FOR MIGRANTS

A lump sum assistance of Rs. 1000 crores from PM CARES Fund will be given to states and union territories for the welfare of the migrants and poor. The release said that the amount would be provided to the State Governments/UTs to place it at the disposal of the District Collectors/Municipal Commissioners for strengthening their efforts in providing accommodation facilities, making food arrangements, providing medical treatment, and making transportation arrangements of the migrants. State/UT-wise funds will be released on the weightage of (a) Population of the State/UT as per 2011 Census – 50%, weightage (b) Number of positive COVID-19 cases as on date – 40% weightage and (c) Equal share (10% weightage) for all states/UTs to ensure basic minimum sum for all states. The fund will be released to the District Collector/District Magistrate/Municipal Commissioner through the State Disaster Relief Commissioner of the States/UTs concerned, the release read.

VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

As the whole world is struggling to create a vaccine for the deadly virus, India too is working on the pressing need. Start-ups and industry have come together in cutting-edge vaccine design and development. To support the COVID-19 vaccine designers and developers, an amount of Rs. 100 Crore will be given from PM CARES Fund as a helping hand to catalyze vaccine development, which will be utilized under the supervision of the Principal Scientific Advisor.

