Platform tickets suspended at Mumbai CSMT, Dadar, Kalyan Railway stations

In view of rising cases of Covid-19, Central Railways on Friday announced to suspend platform tickets at six Mumbai railway stations. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla LTT, Kalyan junction, Thane, Dadar, and Panvel, are some of those stations which see a large crowd of passengers commuting every day.

Several daily trains running to and from north India, are bound to these stations in Mumbai.

As the migrant exodus begins from Mumbai and other major cities, the railways took this decision to curb the cases of coronavirus among passengers and avoid large gatherings at ticket counters.

