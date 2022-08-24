Pilot who trained ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi to fly, passes away at 94

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE After retiring from Indian Airlines in 1989, the 94-year-old Kunjipalu settled down near here at Aluva.

Former top Indian airlines official Capt T.A.Kunjipalu, more popularly known as the pilot who taught Rajiv Gandhi to fly and later cleared him as a pilot, passed away near here on Wednesday, according to family sources.

After retiring from Indian Airlines in 1989, the 94-year-old Kunjipalu settled down near here at Aluva. Kunjipalu was Rajiv Gandhi's instructor who later appeared as his examiner and cleared him as a full-fledged pilot.

Interestingly, later, when Gandhi went to ink the agreement with Sri Lanka, it was Kunjipalu who piloted the aircraft to Colombo. The last rites would be held at his local parish near here on Thursday.

