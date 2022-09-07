Pet dog attacks delivery man in Noida housing society, second incident this week | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The owner of the dog can be seen trying to control the pet dog, dragging it out of the lift.

Noida: Another incident took place just two days earlier, where a pet dog bit a child in the elevator of a residential society, while the owner of the dog remained unaffected and just watched on The recent incident occurred in Apex Athena society in Noida Sector-75. In the video clip of CCTV footage, it is clearly visible that a boy is seen holding a pet dog by a leash, while a man is standing at a distance, close to the lift door. As soon as the lift stops, the boy walks to get out of the lift, and in the same instance the pet dog leaps onto the man standing in the corner, due to which he falls down trying to save himself.

It should be noted that from the video clip it is hard to say whether the man was bitten by the dog or not. The owner of the dog can be seen trying to control the pet dog, dragging it out of the lift. This incident comes just two days after a video surfaced where a woman was with her pet dog along with a boy in the lift. It is clearly seen in the video that the dog bit the boy, while the woman did nothing to control her pet and didn't even apologize for it and on the other hand the boy can be seen suffering in pain. The incident took place in a lift of the Charms Castle society located in Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad. This triggered outrage over the owner's insensitivity over the internet.

Following the footage, it issued a response from Ghaziabad Police, where they tweeted about the same and an official complaint has been filed by the boy's parents. They added that advance legal action is being taken by the Nandgram police station. Incidents of pet dog attacks have reportedly been on the rise in the Delhi National Capital Region.

