Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites kid in residential society elevator, owner remains unfazed | VIDEO

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites kid in residential society elevator, owner unaffected

Ghaziabad news: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a pet dog bit a child in the elevator of a residential society, while the owner of the dog remained unaffected and just watched on. The incident was captured on the camera in the lift and is being widely shared across social media platforms.

In the video, the kid can be seen riding the lift with a middle-aged woman and her pet dog. Just as the kid began to go towards the lift's door, the dog lept towards him and seemingly bit him. The kid could be seen suffering in pain, but the owner just looked on.

The police registered a case after the parents of the boy filed a complaint. The incident reportedly took place in the city's Charms Castle society on Monday evening, according to footage posted on Twitter.

