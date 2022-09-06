Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites kid in residential society elevator, owner remains unfazed | VIDEO

Tuesday, September 06, 2022
     
Ghaziabad news: Just as the kid began to go towards the lift's door, the dog lept towards him and seemingly bit him.

Poorva Joshi Written By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Ghaziabad Updated on: September 06, 2022 12:35 IST
  • A pet dog bit a child in the elevator of a residential society in Ghaziabad.
  • Meanwhile, the owner of the dog remained unaffected and just watched on.
  • The incident reportedly took place in the city's Charms Castle society on Monday evening.

Ghaziabad news: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a pet dog bit a child in the elevator of a residential society, while the owner of the dog remained unaffected and just watched on. The incident was captured on the camera in the lift and is being widely shared across social media platforms.

In the video, the kid can be seen riding the lift with a middle-aged woman and her pet dog. Just as the kid began to go towards the lift's door, the dog lept towards him and seemingly bit him. The kid could be seen suffering in pain, but the owner just looked on.

The police registered a case after the parents of the boy filed a complaint. The incident reportedly took place in the city's Charms Castle society on Monday evening, according to footage posted on Twitter. 

