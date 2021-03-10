Big setback for Congress ahead of polls in Kerala, PC Chacko resigns from party

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI PC Chacko resigns from Congress Latest News: PC Chacko left Congress alleging that he was being neglected by the party.

The Congress on Wednesday suffered a big setback in Kerala just ahead of Assembly elections as senior leader PC Chacko resigned from the party. Chacko left Congress alleging that he was being neglected.

Chacko reportedly handed over his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"There is no Congress in Kerala. The party has been divided into two sections in the state," Chacko told reporters.

He also alleged that the Assembly seats for the upcoming elections were being squandered among the two sections of the party.

Polling on all 140 seats of Kerala Assembly is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be conducted on May 2.

More details are awaited.

