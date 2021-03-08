'Should have waited for his turn': Rahul Gandhi breaks silence over Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving Congress

BJP will never make Scindia CM, Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday broke his prolonged silence over his close confidant Jyotiraditya Scindia's decision to leave the party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Scindia's move in March 2020 had resulted in the downfall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Interacting with young party leaders during Indian Youth Congress(IYC) national executive meeting, Rahul Gandhi said Congress has always given importance to patience and ideology.

"I had advised him (Jyotiraditya Scindia) to wait for his time. You will definitely be made the CM (of Madhya Pradesh). However, he decided to join the BJP. He should know that he would never be made CM by that (BJP) party," Rahul Gandhi said.

ALSO READ: Don't let anyone stop you: Rahul Gandhi to women on International Women's Day

Responding to a question from a youth leader, the former Congress president said he was of the opinion that people who leave the Congress and come back after sometime should not be given any important role in the party.

This is probably for the first time that Rahul Gandhi has spoken openly over Scindia jumping the ship.

As many as 22 Congress MLAs, including six ministers, had tendered their resignation soon after Scindia's resignation from party plunging the Kamal Nath government into crisis.

Group dance, push-ups with students: Rahul Gandhi's day out at Tamil Nadu school | WATCH

Scindia, in his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, underlined that he was unable to work for the people while being part of the party.

"Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years. It is now time for me to move on. I am rendering my resignation from primary membership of the Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," Scindia said in his letter.

Later, Sonia Gandhi had expelled him from the Congress for "anti-party activities".

Latest India News