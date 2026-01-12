Pawan Kalyan earns global recognition in Kenjutsu, conferred 'Tiger of Martial Arts' title The honour marks a rare global recognition of Pawan Kalyan's more than three decades of disciplined training, research, and commitment to martial arts traditions.

Amaravati:

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has earned a rare distinction in the field of Japanese martial arts. The actor-politician has been formally inducted into Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. The honour places him among a select group of Indians who have successfully combined cinema, classical martial arts, and martial philosophy on the global stage.

The actor-politician has been awarded the prestigious Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by the Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, one of the most respected authorities in traditional Japanese martial arts. He has become the first Indian celebrity to be awarded the prestigious global honour.

Pawan Kalyan's Martial Arts journey

This honour is said to be the culmination of over three decades of disciplined training, research, and commitment to martial arts traditions.

Pawan Kalyan's engagement with martial arts began well before his entry into cinema. During his early years in Chennai, he underwent intensive training in karate and related disciplines, developing a strong technical and philosophical foundation. Over time, his pursuit evolved beyond physical practice into a deeper study of Japanese Samurai martial traditions, which he researched and followed with exceptional seriousness.

His understanding of martial arts has also found expression in cinema. Through films such as Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Thammudu, Khushi, Annavaram, and OG, Pawan Kalyan brought authentic martial disciplines to mainstream Indian cinema.

Pawan Kalyan conferred 'Tiger of Martial Arts' title

In recognition of his sustained dedication, the Deputy CM has been conferred with multiple historic honours. He is also the first Indian to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of Soke Muramatsu Sensei outside Japan, an honour rarely extended beyond Japanese practitioners.

Additionally, Kalyan was felicitated by the Golden Dragons organisation with the distinguished title "Tiger of Martial Arts," making him the first Indian celebrity to receive this global recognition.

As part of his advanced training, the They Call Me OG actor studied under renowned Budo authority Hanshi Professor Dr. Siddiq Mahmoodi, one of India's foremost exponents of Japanese martial arts. Under his mentorship, Pawan Kalyan underwent comprehensive instruction in Kendo, attaining a high level of technical proficiency and philosophical depth.

This milestone firmly establishes Kalyan as one of the few Indian public figures to seamlessly bridge cinema, classical martial arts, and martial philosophy on an international stage. For practitioners and admirers alike, his Kenjutsu induction is not merely a ceremonial honour, but a recognition of a lifelong journey defined by discipline, humility, and continuous learning, core values at the heart of both Budo traditions and his personal ethos.

Also Read: Amit Shah targets Vijayan-led govt over Sabarimala gold loss, launches BJP's poll push in Kerala

Also Read: NSA Ajit Doval says he does not have phone or use internet | VIDEO