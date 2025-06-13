Passenger recounts Delhi-Ahmedabad flight experience before Air India plane crash, says 'felt unusual' | Video Air India plane crash: Akash Vatsa, a passenger, observations may contribute to the broader investigation as authorities and aviation experts assess the aircraft’s technical history and pre-crash conditions.

Mumbai:

Akash Vatsa, a passenger who travelled aboard the same Boeing 787 Dreamliner just hours before it was involved in the Air India flight AI171 crash from Ahmedabad to London, shared his experience with the media on Friday (June 13). Vatsa flew on the aircraft from Delhi to Ahmedabad and reported observing certain irregularities during the journey.

“I didn’t notice any major issues during take-off,” he stated. “However, I did find something unusual with the aircraft’s flaps. The rear part of the flaps seemed to be moving up and down repeatedly at cruising altitude, which struck me as odd, though aviation experts might better assess whether that’s within normal parameters.”

Akash Vatsa also highlighted concerns about the air conditioning system on board. “While the aircraft was still on the ground, the AC wasn’t functioning properly. Even after it was turned on, the temperature fluctuated significantly,” he said. “Interestingly, after landing, several passengers remarked that the AC on the shuttle bus felt more effective than the one on the aircraft.”

He noted that while he attempted to raise concerns with the crew, they appeared rushed due to imminent departure preparations. Vatsa’s observations may contribute to the broader investigation as authorities and aviation experts assess the aircraft’s technical history and pre-crash conditions.

Air India Dreamliner crash- prior technical faults emerge

The tragic crash of Air India flight AI171, which was en route from Ahmedabad to London, has taken a critical turn following the emergence of a video suggesting technical issues on the same aircraft just hours before the fatal incident.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner in question had operated as AI423 from Delhi to Ahmedabad on the morning of June 12. The aircraft departed Delhi at 10:07 am and landed in Ahmedabad at 11:40 am. During this earlier leg, passenger Akash Vatsa captured and later released a video documenting several technical malfunctions inside the cabin.

Alarming onboard conditions caught on video

In the video, Vatsa describes a series of apparent failures: "The AC isn’t working, many systems are non-functional, and passengers are visibly distressed. Even the entertainment screens in front of the seats are not operational."

He also highlighted that the passenger call buttons were unresponsive, and many onboard were resorting to using inflight magazines to fan themselves due to the heat. “The cabin is hot and stuffy, and I’m sweating. The air conditioning hasn’t worked for 15 minutes,” he added, calling the conditions on the Dreamliner “alarming.”

Safety oversight under scrutiny

Vatsa’s footage and testimony raise serious questions about the aircraft’s in-flight maintenance and pre-departure safety inspections. Malfunctions in the entertainment system, ventilation, and basic alert functions like crew call buttons point to deeper operational concerns that may have gone unchecked before the aircraft’s next flight.

Hours later: Catastrophic crash in Ahmedabad

Later the same afternoon, at 1:38 pm, the same Dreamliner, now designated as flight AI171, departed from Ahmedabad for London Gatwick. Within minutes of takeoff, the aircraft crashed into a residential neighbourhood near BJ Medical College in Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad. Initial reports confirm multiple fatalities and widespread damage in the crash zone.

Authorities have launched a formal investigation, while aviation experts emphasise the importance of examining the aircraft’s prior condition and technical history as captured by passenger evidence. The incident has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of safety protocols and real-time maintenance accountability in Indian aviation.

Here are some related stories of 'Air India plane crash'-