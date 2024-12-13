Parliament Winter Session: Rajnath hits out at Congress, says 'Constitution not a single party's contribution'

Follow us on Image Source : X Rajnath SIngh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday initiated the debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha and took a dig at the Congress by saying that 'Constitution, not a single party's contribution.' "There has always been an attempt by a particular party to hijack the work of Constitution-making...Today I want to make it clear, that our Constitution is not the gift of a single party, Defence Minister said.

"We the people of India adopted the Constitution on 26 November 1949...I heartily congratulate this House and all the citizens of the country on the occasion of completion of 75 years of adoption of the Constitution... I can say that our Constitution paves the way for nation building by touching all aspects of social, economic, political and cultural life..."

"The Constitution of India was made by the people of India, in accordance with the values ​​of India...Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, our government is working in accordance with the Dharma written in the Constitution of India. Our Constitution is progressive, inclusive, transformative... This is our country where a person born in a poor family can also become the Prime Minister of the country and he can also become the President of the country..."