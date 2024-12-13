Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Constitution debate today, Priyanka Gandhi likely to deliver her maiden speech

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has voiced his support for the One Nation, One Election initiative, calling it a significant step toward reducing election expenses and ensuring efficient governance.

“Why are they [the Opposition] protesting against One Nation, One Election? Even Indira Gandhi supported the same approach during her time. This initiative will not burden the government treasury,” Narayanaswamy said, highlighting the financial strain of frequent elections.