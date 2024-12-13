Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Constitution debate today, Priyanka Gandhi likely to deliver her maiden speech

The Winter Session of Parliament continues with significant discussions lined up over the next two days. On December 13 and 14, the focus will be on an in-depth debate about the Constitution, making this a pivotal moment in the ongoing session.
A significant update has emerged regarding the ongoing Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be allocated 5 hours and 18 minutes to present its views during the discussion.
The Union Cabinet has approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, which aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Parliament and State Assemblies. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised concerns over the proposed legislation, calling it an “attack on federalism.”
Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has expressed support for the One Nation, One Election bill, which was recently passed by the Union Cabinet, but acknowledged the complexities involved in its implementation.
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has voiced his support for the One Nation, One Election initiative, calling it a significant step toward reducing election expenses and ensuring efficient governance.
“Why are they [the Opposition] protesting against One Nation, One Election? Even Indira Gandhi supported the same approach during her time. This initiative will not burden the government treasury,” Narayanaswamy said, highlighting the financial strain of frequent elections.
On the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack, Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident and criticized those who, according to him, honored the attackers. “It is very unfortunate that the temple of democracy was attacked. The attacker, Afzal Guru, was honored by the ‘tukde-tukde gang,’” Singh remarked, underscoring the gravity of the attack on Parliament.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, commenting on the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative, said the party would react after carefully examining the details of the bill.
“We will see what the bill entails, how they plan to implement ‘One Nation, One Election,’ and its specifics. Only after reviewing it thoroughly will we provide our response,” Kharge stated.
Today, December 13, marks the 23rd anniversary of the Parliament attack that shook the nation in 2001. The attack, carried out by five militants affiliated with Pakistan-based extremist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed the lives of nine individuals, including six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, and a gardener.
