  2. News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Constitution debate today, Priyanka Gandhi likely to deliver her maiden speech
The Winter Session of Parliament focused on the Constitution debate, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiating discussions and Priyanka Gandhi delivering her maiden Lok Sabha speech for the Opposition. Stay tuned for live updates and key insights.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 9:48 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 11:19 IST
Parliament Winter Session
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session live updates

The Winter Session of Parliament continues with significant discussions lined up over the next two days. On December 13 and 14, the focus will be on an in-depth debate about the Constitution, making this a pivotal moment in the ongoing session.

 

 

  • Dec 13, 2024 11:16 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Lok Sabha constitution debate: BJP to get 5 hours and 18 minutes for discussion

    A significant update has emerged regarding the ongoing Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be allocated 5 hours and 18 minutes to present its views during the discussion.

  • Dec 13, 2024 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Union Cabinet approves ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticises move

    The Union Cabinet has approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, which aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Parliament and State Assemblies. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised concerns over the proposed legislation, calling it an “attack on federalism.”

     

  • Dec 13, 2024 11:05 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary supports One Nation, One Election Bill

    Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has expressed support for the One Nation, One Election bill, which was recently passed by the Union Cabinet, but acknowledged the complexities involved in its implementation.

     

  • Dec 13, 2024 10:32 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Karnataka LoP backs 'One Nation, One Election' initiative

    Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has voiced his support for the One Nation, One Election initiative, calling it a significant step toward reducing election expenses and ensuring efficient governance.

    “Why are they [the Opposition] protesting against One Nation, One Election? Even Indira Gandhi supported the same approach during her time. This initiative will not burden the government treasury,” Narayanaswamy said, highlighting the financial strain of frequent elections.

  • Dec 13, 2024 10:23 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Union Minister Giriraj Singh remembers parliament attack anniversary

    On the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack, Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident and criticized those who, according to him, honored the attackers. “It is very unfortunate that the temple of democracy was attacked. The attacker, Afzal Guru, was honored by the ‘tukde-tukde gang,’” Singh remarked, underscoring the gravity of the attack on Parliament.

     

  • Dec 13, 2024 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on ‘One Nation, One Election’: “Will respond after examining the bill”

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, commenting on the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative, said the party would react after carefully examining the details of the bill.

    “We will see what the bill entails, how they plan to implement ‘One Nation, One Election,’ and its specifics. Only after reviewing it thoroughly will we provide our response,” Kharge stated.

  • Dec 13, 2024 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    23rd anniversary of Parliament attack: Nation pays tribute to martyrs

    Today, December 13, marks the 23rd anniversary of the Parliament attack that shook the nation in 2001. The attack, carried out by five militants affiliated with Pakistan-based extremist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed the lives of nine individuals, including six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, and a gardener.

