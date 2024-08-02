Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Railways honors bronze medal winner Swapnil Kusale, promotes to OSD Sports

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @NARENDRAMODI Paris Olympics bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale

The Indian Railways on Thursday announced the '1st out of turn promotion' for ace Indian shooter and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale to the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Sports Cell, Central Railways after his spectacular win at the ongoing Paris Olympics. In a statement released on Thursday, the Indian Railways revealed the significant details that Kusale, who was working as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), has now been promoted to OSD (Sports) due to his outstanding achievement in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

"In compliance with instructions contained in Railway Board's RBE No. 39/2017 dated 25.04.2017 and 2018/E (Sports)/4(3)/4/Policy dated 27.09.2019, approval has been accorded by the General Manager for the grant of 1st out of turn promotion to Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Jr. TE/PA Division (Group C) (Sportsperson Shooting) in Group 'B' Gazetted cadre on account of his outstanding achievement in the field of sports (Shooting) in Paris Olympics, 2024, and posted as OSD (Sports) in Level-08 in Sports Cell, HQ Office, CSMT against the vacant Jr. Scale/Group 'B' post of Mechanical Deptt. transferred for Operation as OSD (Sports)/CSMT, subject to passing the prescribed Medical Examination under Para 530 (a) of IRMM-2000 and subject to vigilance clearance," the Indian Railways in a statement said.

'India secures third medal at Paris 2024 Olympics'

Kusale, whose family hails from Kambalwadi village near Kolhapur in Maharashtra, secured a bronze medal for India in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games. Kusale (451.4) finished behind China's Yukun Liu (463.6) and Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish (461.3) in the 50m Rifle 3 Position Men’s Event held yesterday.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that Kusale's bronze medal is India's third medal in the ongoing Games, following Manu Bhaker's bronze in the women's 10m Air Pistol final and another bronze by Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Kusale on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024. His performance is special because he’s shown great resilience and skills. He is also the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this category. Every Indian is filled with happiness."



