Thursday, August 01, 2024
     
Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu's campaign ends with defeat to He Bing Jiao in straight sets in round of 16

It was India's third badminton defeat one after the other on Thursday, August 1 as PV Sindhu exited Paris Olympics prematurely in Round of 16. This will be the first Olympic Games campaign for Sindhu without a medal after winning a silver medal in Rio in 2016 and a bronze medal in Tokyo.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2024 23:10 IST
China's He Bing Jiao beat India's PV Sindhu in straight
Image Source : AP China's He Bing Jiao beat India's PV Sindhu in straight sets as the latter's Olympic dream was over on Thursday, August 1

A poor day for Indian shuttlers got worse as Day 6 came close for the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics with India's two-time medallist PV Sindhu suffering a loss in the Round of 16 clash on Court 3 on Thursday, August 1. China's He Bing Jiao, who had an 11-9 advantage over Sindhu in head-to-head, beat the Indian shuttler in straight sets 21-19, 21-14 to advance to the quarter-finals as the two-time Olympic medallist will return home without a medal for the first time from the Summer Games.

More to follow...

