'It's all about team support': IOA chief PT Usha on Indian shooters' performance at Paris Games | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV sports editor Samip Rajguru with PT Usha in Paris on August 1, 2024

Swapnil Kusale scripted history with a bronze medal in the men's shooting event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Kusale became the first-ever Indian to win an Olympic medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 position category as the Indian contingent claimed its third medal at the 33rd Summer Games in Paris.

The former athlete PT Usha lauded Swapnil's heroics and highlighted his journey to an Olympic medal in her exclusive interview with India TV. The President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) revealed that she was confident about Indian shooters' good performance in Paris.

India's all three medals at the Paris Games are from shooting with Manu Bhaker clinching a bronze in the women's individual 10m air pistol and then partnering with Sarbjot Singh to win another bronze in the mixed team event.

PT Usha talked about the importance of having a good support staff to work with individual athletes. She played a crucial role in approving Manu Bhaker's personal coach Jaspal Rana's inclusion in the Indian contingent for the Paris Games.

"The IOA is providing all the support they (Indian athletes at the Paris Games) need, including foreign and personal coaches," PT Usha told India TV. "Even before the start of the tournament, the Primer Minister Narendra Modi called them and motivated them. Every preparation matters when you take care of small things like this. We have done whatever they require and everything has been taken care of here.

"One athlete can't do everything, it's all about team support. Personal coaches are very important for success as I did my best at the Asian Games with personal coaches. We were in frequent contact with Jaspal Rana as he knew what Manu needed and we did everything in our power to bring him here."