Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accepts suspension order

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Param Bir Singh accepts suspension order

Highlights Param Bir Singh has accepted his suspension order

He was placed under suspension on Thursday

Param Bir Singh had earlier accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption

Former Mumbai police commissioner and senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh on Friday accepted his suspension order and the Maharashtra home department has received its acknowledgement, an official said.

Singh, currently Director General, Home Guards, was placed under suspension on Thursday after he was named as accused in at least five cases of alleged extortion in Mumbai and Thane.

The former Mumbai police commissioner had earlier accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Former Mumbai police commissioner and senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh suspended

ALSO READ: Mumbai court cancels non-bailable warrant in extortion case against Param Bir Singh

Latest India News