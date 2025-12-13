Palakkad Municipality Election Results 2025: Full list of ward-wise winners and parties

Advertisement
Palakkad Municipality Election Results winners list
Palakkad:

Results have been declared for all 53 wards of Palakkad Municipality, showing the BJP emerging as the single largest party. The BJP has won 25 wards, placing it ahead of its rivals in the civic body. The UDF secured victories in 17 wards, while the LDF won 8. Other parties and independent candidates accounted for the remaining 3 wards, indicating a fragmented mandate alongside the BJP’s lead.

Kerala local body polls results 2025

Kerala held local body elections in 2 phases on December 9 and 11. Polling covered 17,337 wards across 941 gram panchayats, 3,240 wards in 87 municipalities and 421 wards in 6 municipal corporations.

Voting in Palakkad Municipality, one of the 7 municipalities in Palakkad district, took place on December 11. The other municipalities in the district are Shornur, Ottappalam, Chittur Thathamangalam, Pattambi, Cherupulassery and Mannarkkad.

In the 2020 elections, Palakkad Municipality had 52 wards, with the BJP winning 28, the CPI M 7, the Congress 10, the IUML 4, Independents 2 and the WPI 1. The municipality has 53 wards in the current elections.

Kerala Local Body Poll Results LIVE

Here's the full list of winners in the Palakkad Municipality elections 2025

Ward Name Winners
Olavakkode Central Shihabuddin
Kalpathi Sharif Rahman
Kunnumpuram Sameena
Ayyappuram West Soumini V C
Kalpathy East Vrinda Lakshmi R
Thonippalayam Divya Santosh
Kumarapuram C. V. Chitrabala
Valiyapadam P. Leeladharan
Mattumandha T. S. Meenakshi
Murukani Smithesh P
Kalleppulli North Shiny Shajith
Kalleppulli South Priya
Puthur South Ashok R.
Puthur North Padma Shri KV
Sekharipuram Divya M V
Ayyappuram East Mini Krishnakumar
Parakunnam Sajitha M
Narikuthi Rizwana
Koppam Sasikumar M
Sulthanpetta G Prabhakaran
Mankavu Ganga S
Vadakumuri Udayakumar
Selvapalyam S. Xavier
Kunnathurmedu North Prasobh M
Manapullikavu K Babu
Civil Station Prema
Murikavu Praveetha V
West Yakkara V Radhakrishnan.
Yakkara Central A Kumari
Poolakkad Basheer Poolakad
Vennakkara South Zaira Banu A
Vennakkara Central Sajo John. K
Thirunellayi East N. Subhadra
Othungode Abdul Sukkur M.
Thirunellayi West

Chembakam A
Kallikkadu Sulochana K
Kaikuthuparambu Prabhamohanan.
Nurani Vibin P.S.
Vithunni Ashkar M M
Kottamaithanam Pradeepa K
Pattikkara Krishnadas E
Vadakkanthara East Shivakumar alias Manikandan
Sreerampalayam Sunil M
Melamuri Vismaya M
Pallipuram Rasheed H
Mepparambe Baby T
Karnnaki Nagar West Balan P
Vadakkanthara Sindhurajan
Jainimedu K Janardhanan alias Shashi
Olavakkode South Raseena Basheer
