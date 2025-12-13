Palakkad Municipality Election Results 2025: Full list of ward-wise winners and parties Palakkad Municipality Election results 2025: In the 2020 elections, Palakkad Municipality had 52 wards, of which the BJP won 28, the CPI M secured 7, the Congress 10, the IUML 4, Independents 2 and the WPI 1.

Results have been declared for all 53 wards of Palakkad Municipality, showing the BJP emerging as the single largest party. The BJP has won 25 wards, placing it ahead of its rivals in the civic body. The UDF secured victories in 17 wards, while the LDF won 8. Other parties and independent candidates accounted for the remaining 3 wards, indicating a fragmented mandate alongside the BJP’s lead.

Kerala held local body elections in 2 phases on December 9 and 11. Polling covered 17,337 wards across 941 gram panchayats, 3,240 wards in 87 municipalities and 421 wards in 6 municipal corporations.

Voting in Palakkad Municipality, one of the 7 municipalities in Palakkad district, took place on December 11. The other municipalities in the district are Shornur, Ottappalam, Chittur Thathamangalam, Pattambi, Cherupulassery and Mannarkkad.

In the 2020 elections, Palakkad Municipality had 52 wards, with the BJP winning 28, the CPI M 7, the Congress 10, the IUML 4, Independents 2 and the WPI 1. The municipality has 53 wards in the current elections.

