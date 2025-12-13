Live Palakkad Municipality Election Results 2025: UDF wins 2 wards, BJP leads in 2; LDF ahead in 3 Palakkad Municipality had 52 wards in 2020. The BJP won 28, while the CPI-M won 7, the Congress 10, the IUML 4, Independents 2, and the WPI 1.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The counting of votes in Palakkad Municipality, which falls under Palakkad district, has begun across all wards.

Kerala witnessed local body polls in two phases on December 9 and 11. In total, polls were held in 17,337 wards across 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards across 87 municipalities, and 421 wards across six municipal corporations.

Voting was held at Palakkad Municipality, which is one of the seven municipalities in the Palakkad district, on December 11. The other six municipalities of the Palakkad district are Shornur, Ottappalam, Chittur-Thathamangalam, Pattambi, Cherupulassery, and Mannarkkad.

Palakkad Municipality had 52 wards in 2020. The BJP won 28, while the CPI-M won 7, the Congress 10, the IUML 4, Independents 2, and the WPI 1.

It has 53 wards this time.

