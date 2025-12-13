Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Palakkad Municipality Election Results 2025: UDF wins 2 wards, BJP leads in 2; LDF ahead in 3

  Live Palakkad Municipality Election Results 2025: UDF wins 2 wards, BJP leads in 2; LDF ahead in 3

Palakkad Municipality had 52 wards in 2020. The BJP won 28, while the CPI-M won 7, the Congress 10, the IUML 4, Independents 2, and the WPI 1.

Palakkad Municipality has 53 wards this time
Palakkad Municipality has 53 wards this time Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: , Updated:
Thiruvananthapuram:

The counting of votes in Palakkad Municipality, which falls under Palakkad district, has begun across all wards.

Kerala witnessed local body polls in two phases on December 9 and 11. In total, polls were held in 17,337 wards across 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards across 87 municipalities, and 421 wards across six municipal corporations.

Voting was held at Palakkad Municipality, which is one of the seven municipalities in the Palakkad district, on December 11. The other six municipalities of the Palakkad district are Shornur, Ottappalam, Chittur-Thathamangalam, Pattambi, Cherupulassery, and Mannarkkad.

Palakkad Municipality had 52 wards in 2020. The BJP won 28, while the CPI-M won 7, the Congress 10, the IUML 4, Independents 2, and the WPI 1.

It has 53 wards this time.   

Click here for all Kerala local body election related stories

Live updates :Palakkad Municipality Election Results 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:15 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Palakkad Municipality Result: UDF wins 2 wards, BJP leads in 2; LDF ahead in 3

    Here's all about trends so far

    UDF- 2 win, 1 leading

    LDF- leading in 3

    BJP- leading in 3

    Others- leading in 2

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Palakkad Municipality: BJP ahead in 4 seats; LDF in 3

    Here is ward-wise status

    BJP- 4

    LDF- 3

    Others- 2

     

  • 8:43 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Palakkad Municipality: Seat-wise leading parties as per early trends (NDA-3, LDF-2, Others-1)

    Olavakkode Central- NDA

    Kalpathi- Other

    Kunnumppuram- NDA

    Manapullikavu- LDF

    Civil Station- LDF

    Ayyapuram West- NDA

     

  • 8:35 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Palakkad Municipality Result: Check leading parties

    Ward-wise leading coalitions(out of 53)

    NDA- 3

    LDF- 2

    UDF- 1

    Others- 1

     

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Postal votes counting underway

    The counting of postal votes is currently underway in Palakkad Municipality. The trend will be clear shortly. The trends are available on Kerala Election Commission website.

     

     

     

  • 8:21 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Palakkad Municipality: NDA leading in 2 wards; LDF ahead in one

    As per the early trends, NDA is leading in two wards in Palakkad Municipality. LDF is ahead in one ward. UDF and others are yet to open their accounts. 

     

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Palakkad Municipality Election Results: Counting of votes begins at all wards

    The counting of votes across all 53 wards in Palakkad Municipality has begun. The trends will be out shortly.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Kerala local body polls: What happened in Palakkad Municipality in 2020?

    Palakkad Municipality had 52 wards in 2020. The BJP won 28, while the CPI-M won 7, the Congress 10, the IUML 4, Independents 2, and the WPI 1.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Palakkad Municipality Election Results 2025: Will BJP retain its bastion?

    The Kerala State Election Commission will shortly start announcing results for local bodies in the state. Palakkad will be a key municipality as the BJP intruded into Opposition’s stronghold in 2020 to win this seat. It will be interesting to see if the BJP manages to retain it.  

     

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Kerala civic elections see unprecedented voter participation in 2025

    Kerala recorded its highest-ever voter turnout in local self-government elections since the introduction of the system in 1995, State Election Commissioner A Shahjahan announced on Tuesday.

    Officials attributed the surge in participation to increased public interest and keen electoral contests across the state. Polling staff reported a strong response from voters throughout the day, with both urban centres and rural regions witnessing enthusiastic turnout, reflecting a renewed engagement with grassroots democracy.           

     

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Kerala local body polls: Counting to begin at 8 am across 244 centres

    Vote counting for the local body elections in Kerala will begin at 8:00 am. The first results will be announced at 8:30 am, and the complete results are expected by noon. A total of 244 counting centers have been set up across the state.

     

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Kerala local body polls: How to check results

    The results can be accessed on https://sec.kerala.gov.in, which is the website of Kerala State Election Commission. The outcome will shape the future course of campaigning by political parties and fronts in the state ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections in 2026.

     

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Kerala local body polls: Palakkad district sees 76.23% voter turnout

    More than 18.55 lakh voters (76.23%) turned out to cast their votes in the local body elections held in Palakkad district on Thursday. While 9.84 lakh women (76.76%) reached polling booths, the number of men who voted was 8.71 lakh (75.64%).

     

  • 6:19 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Kerala local body polls: What happened in Palakkad Municipality in 2020?

    Palakkad Municipality had 52 wards in 2020. The BJP won 28, while the CPI-M won 7, the Congress 10, the IUML 4, Independents 2, and the WPI 1.

  • 6:13 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Kerala local body election: Vote counting to start at 8 am

    Vote counting for high-stakes Kerala local body polls will start at 8 am. The counting will take place for 17,337 wards across 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards across 87 municipalities, and 421 wards across six municipal corporations.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Kerala Local Body Election Results 2025 Kerala Local Body Elections Kerala Local Body Polls Kerala Municipal Corporation Elections Kerala Civic Polls Result 2025 Palakkad
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\