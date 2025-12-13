Advertisement
  3. Thrissur Local Body Election Results 2025: UDF leads in 15 wards, BJP-lead NDA on 4

Thrissur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Updates: Thrissur is one of Kerala’s six municipal corporations, along with Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Thrissur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Thiruvananthapuram:

The counting of votes for the Thrissur Municipal Corporation election is underway, and in early trends, the United Democratic Front is leading in 15 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is leading in four wards. Counting is also being done for 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities and 421 wards of 6 municipal corporations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur. According to information available, the newly elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will take the oath on December 21 at 10 am. Oath-taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am.

 

Live updates :Thrissur Municipal Corporation

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Thrissur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: NDA leading candidates

    In early trends, Raghunath C Menon, AV Krishnamohan, Poornima Suresh, M Reshma Menon and Vinod Krishna (Kannan) of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are leading from Thrissur Municipal Corporation.

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Thrissur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: UDF maintains leads early trends

    In early trends, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has maintained leads in 12 wards and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in six wards. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in seven wards.

  • 8:34 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Thrissur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: UDF leads in 2 corporations

    In early trends, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading in three wards, and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in two wards. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in one ward.

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Thrissur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Punkunnam ward winner 2020

    Dr V Aathira of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the election in 2020 from the Punkunnam ward. The ward was reserved for woman in the last election.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Thrissur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting begins

    The counting of votes for Thrissur Municipal Corporation is underway and trends are expected to be out shortly. Follow this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Kerala Local Body Elections. 

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Thrissur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP confident of winning Thrissur Corporation

    Justin Jacob, district president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is confident that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on track to lead the Thrissur Corporation this time. He said the alliance would deliver an impressive performance districtwide.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Thrissur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Slight dip in voting in Corporation

    While the Thrissur district recorded a healthy turnout, the Thrissur Corporation reported a slight dip in participation. It registered 62.24 per cent polling, lower than the 64.71 per cent turnout recorded in 2020.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Thrissur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Peaceful polling

    Thrissur district witnessed a peaceful polling, barring a few isolated incidents. There are around 7,208 candidates in the fray from the district.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Thrissur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: 72.27% voter turnout

    Thrissur district witnessed a strong turnout of 72.27 per cent in the local body elections. The elections were held on Thursday, with 19,90,388 of the total 27,36,817 voters casting their ballots.

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Thrissur Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Thrissur Municipal Corporation election will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first followed by EVM votes. 

