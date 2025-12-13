Live Thrissur Local Body Election Results 2025: UDF leads in 15 wards, BJP-lead NDA on 4 Thrissur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Updates: Thrissur is one of Kerala’s six municipal corporations, along with Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The counting of votes for the Thrissur Municipal Corporation election is underway, and in early trends, the United Democratic Front is leading in 15 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is leading in four wards. Counting is also being done for 17,337 wards of 941 grama panchayats, 3,240 wards of 87 municipalities and 421 wards of 6 municipal corporations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur. According to information available, the newly elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will take the oath on December 21 at 10 am. Oath-taking of corporation councillors will be held on December 21 at 11 am.